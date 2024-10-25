A new poll says most Canadians think a Kamala Harris victory in the United States election would be the best outcome for Canada.

And if Canucks could vote, they'd cast a ballot for the vice-president.

In a new survey from polling firm Leger, sixty-four per cent of Canadian respondents say if they could cast a ballot, they'd put their support behind Harris while twenty-one per cent would support former president Donald Trump.

Canadian Conservative voters were split on where their hypothetical ballot would land with forty-five per backing Trump and forty-two per cent supporting Harris.

The razor-thin race to the White House is less than two weeks from the finish line after a tumultuous campaign season.

The U.S. is Canada's closest neighbour and largest trading partner.

Canadians responding to the poll believed Harris would perform better than Trump on all issues, particularly climate change, trade relations with Canada, immigration and the U.S. economy.

The Leger poll gathered input from 1,562 Canadian adults in an online survey between Oct. 18 and 21 and cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.