Major unions call on Trump to reconsider proposed 50% tariffs on Canadian goods

President Donald Trump listens during an event to announce the Freedom Haulers initiative at the White House, Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The heads of two major unions are calling on U.S. President Donald Trump’s top trade official to reconsider proposed tariffs on Canadian imports.

The Trump administration’s threatened new round of 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods is set to take effect on Aug. 19.

Unlike most of Trump’s other tariffs, these tariffs would have no exemptions for goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

In a joint letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the presidents of the United Steelworkers union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers say trade practices must not drive a deeper wedge between the two countries.

The union leaders say they’re open to working with Greer on a different path forward that focuses on resolving tensions over trade.

They say the proposed tariffs undermine their ability to strengthen economic and national security and call Canada a trusted and valuable partner.