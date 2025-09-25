The Municipality of Leamington has awarded the tender for the long-awaited construction of the North East Trunk Sewer and Seacliff Drive reconstruction project.

Sterling Ridge Construction will construct phases two through five, which includes new sanitary and storm sewers, a water main, streetlights, traffic signals, sidewalks, and bike-friendly infrastructure between Regata Drive and County Road 33.

Planning for the project began over a decade ago, with an environmental assessment completed in 2013.

MacDonald said it feels wonderful to be beyond the planning stage.

"Up until now, it's been a dream for all us to get that trunk sewer going north, and lots of behind the scenes work really, I'm going to say, 10 years of advocating to the upper levels, there's some funding, and now here we are and it's about to begin the reality of getting shovels in the ground," MacDonald said.

Over the summer, the province announced $41-million to help pay for the $56-million project , with some funding also coming in from the County of Essex for the road work.

MacDonald said the project is important for the growth of the municipality as it opens up residential industrial lands.

"This takes us to the 4th Concession, to what we call the employment lands, and then we still have hopes to take it all the way out to the edge of the municipality at Staples at some point in the future," she said.

Administration warned of some traffic pains during construction, which is tentatively set to begin in March 2026, and MacDonald asked for patience.

"I know it's inconvenient, but it means that we're opening more property for residential development, there's more commercial and industrial coming, it's a big plus, we're just inconvenienced for a time," MacDonald said.

Council approved spending $12.2 million through development charges and reserves to cover road and water infrastructure costs.