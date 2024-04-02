A major price hike is on the way for those applying to the NEXUS program.

The Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that work is underway to increase the NEXUS application fee from $50 U.S. to $120 U.S. effective Oct. 1, 2024.

The increase is subject to approval of regulatory amendments in the United States and Canada.

The NEXUS program speeds up border crossings for frequent travellers from Canada and the United States as part of a pre-screening program.

According to a release from the two organizations, the current fee, set over 20 years ago, no longer covers the cost of the program. The new fee would reflect more accurately the cost of administrating the program and the investment required for future program improvements, including technology and infrastructure enhancements.

Since April 2023, the program has received over 510,000 applications and completed almost 10,000 interviews every 2 weeks.

In anticipation of an increase in demand between now and October, the CBSA and U.S. CBP remain ready to process applications and will continue to make interviews available.

Applicants who have submitted their application and paid the $50 U.S. fee, but have not completed their enrolment interviews by Oct. 1, 2024, will not have to pay the proposed US$120 fee.

The NEXUS program currently has over 1.8 million members, with the majority of members being Canadian.