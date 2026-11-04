Major drug bust in Chatham

A significant seizure of drugs and weapons in Chatham-Kent.

Police say a coordinated drug trafficking investigation with Collingwood OPP targeted individuals believed to be distributing illegal drugs across Ontario.

Multiple search warrants were executed on November 1st at locations in the province including a home on Evening Drive in Chatham.

Investigators seized 960 grams of cocaine, 645 grams of MDMA, a taser, fake handgun, ammunition and $23,000 in cash.

Police say the street value of the drugs is $134,000.

A 53-year old Chatham man is facing a list of charges including:

Drive While Under Suspension

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession Contrary to an Order - Ammunition

Possession Contrary to an Order - Conducted Energy Weapon

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.