There's been a major drug bust at the border near Sarnia.

Canada Border Services Agency says officers with the help of a detector dog found 161 bricks of suspected cocaine in six boxes in a commercial truck at the Blue Water Bridge June 12.

The agency puts the street value of the 187 kilos of the drug at more than $23-million.

A 27-year-old Brampton man was handed over to the RCMP and faces several charges in connection with the possession and importation of cocaine.