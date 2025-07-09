A heads up to LaSalle residents that a major construction project in the town will start next week.

The Front Road storm sewer rehabilitation project will begin on Monday, July 14, with work starting on Adams Lane.

Major traffic delays are expected to begin closer to August as the project moves forward.

The reconstruction area includes the section of Front Road from Reaume Road to Boismier Avenue.

Traffic will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes and turning restrictions will be in place for this work.

This project will include the installation of underground stormwater pipes, storm chambers, manholes, catch basins, as well as two new new pump stations - one at G. Craig Park and one near the Riverdance building on Adams Lane.

Detour signs will be posted to help guide traffic. Work will be ongoing into December. All lanes will reopen to drivers for the winter.

The pump station work will begin in early 2026 where lanes will be reduced again to finish the project.

The entire project is expected to be completed by spring 2026.