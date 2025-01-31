A major commercial development being proposed in the city will be up for discussion at Monday's Development & Heritage Standing Committee Meeting.

Rock Development is seeking an official plan and zoning bylaw amendment for a commercial development in the city's east-end, located on a vacant piece of property north of Tecumseh Road East and west of Catherine Street.

The proposed development calls for commercial uses that will include retail, a gas station and restaurants.

"It's an exciting development that I think the city will be really happy to receive if it goes through and it's a proposed development that I think a lot of us have been waiting for," says ward 7 city councillor Angelo Marignani.

Marignani sits on the committee and feels it's an important project for the area and something residents want.

"We would like to see those developments happen in our city simply because of the convenience to the residents of the City of Windsor as well as the tax revenue that the city would receive," says Marignani.

He says residents have reached out to him about the proposed development, wanting to make sure the proposed development does not put stress on the current infrastructure in the area.

"This development has to be reviewed and I'm looking forward to what our administration, our engineering department has to say the concerns we have with the infrastructure, keeping up with that development and with that area," he says.

Marignani says there is a lot of growth in the area.

"It's a store that is going to be amongst other stores, so very centrally located," says Marignani. "Now if we were to have let's say housing in this area, that would be a very convenient place for a person to live because they would have pretty much everything they need as a homeowner within walking distance of their home."

According to the report, a total of two commercial buildings are being proposed, in addition to a gas bar.

The identity of the buildings have not been confirmed, but a conceptual drawing shows it will include the colour "Costco Red".

The plan calls for approximately 25,000 square meters of floor space and just under 1,400 parking spots.

The developer is proposing access from Tecumseh Road East and Catherine Street.

The proposal also calls for new roadway connections, proposed extensions and a future road extension.

The proposed development is in ward 8.

Monday's meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.