Mail delivery delays expected as smoky conditions continue

Residents in Windsor-Essex may see delivery delays with the mail today.

Canada Post has stated that the Windsor area is in a yellow alert, meaning they are doing their best to deliver mail, but there may be delays.

This delivery alert is in place due to the ongoing conditions from wildfire smoke causing poor air quality.

On Thursday, the region was in a red alert, meaning delivery was suspended.

The company states that safety of employees is their number one priority, however they thank those affected for their patience during this time.