A Maidstone man is celebrating wining the top prize with a scratch ticket.

Spencer Mickle won $200,000 with Instant Ruby Solitaire.

Instant Ruby Solitaire is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $200,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.55. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information.

The winning ticket was purchased at Snackā€™n Run on County Road 46 in Maidstone.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner