Maestro Fresh Wes, Duane ‘D.O.’ Gibson eliminated from ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Maestro Fresh Wes and his longtime friend Duane “D.O.” Gibson have become the first team to be eliminated from Season 12 of “The Amazing Race Canada.”

Maestro Fresh Wes eliminated from ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ Maestro Fresh Wes and his longtime friend Duane “D.O.” Gibson have become the first team to be eliminated from Season 12 of “The Amazing Race Canada.”

Maestro Fresh Wes and his longtime friend Duane “D.O.” Gibson have become the first team to be eliminated from Season 12 of “The Amazing Race Canada.”

During Tuesday night’s episode, the award-winning hip-hop artists had to complete a speed bump after coming in last during the previous leg.

The race eventually took them to Paynter’s Fruit Market in West Kelowna where teams had to build an irrigation system.

Maestro and Duane decided to help best friends Keshia and Nova who were struggling with the challenge and let the team finish ahead of them.

While at the pit stop – the KF Centre for Excellence aviation museum – Maestro said they made the right choice.

“I’m disappointed, but at the same time I feel very proud of what we did, you know, my partner here he showed me so much about himself,” he said.

“I think it’s important sometimes to just be kind,” Duane told host Jon Montgomery.

“This was one of the greatest days of my life! Losing has never felt so good.”

Pit stop Keshia and Nova, Maestro Fresh Wes and Duane “D.O.” Gibson are pictured at “The Amazing Race Canada" pit stop in Kelowna, B.C. (Bell Media) (PHOTOGRAPHY BY ALEX UROSEVIC IPHOTO INC)

Maestro calls Saint John, N.B., home while Duane is from Woodbridge, Ont.

Dana Martin-Kelly and Cordelia Richards of Wabush, Labrador, are the only remaining team from Atlantic Canada.

Next week’s episode will take teams to Falkland, B.C.

“The Amazing Race Canada” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Atlantic on CTV and streams the next day on Crave.

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