The 38th annual Madonna di Canneto Festival returns to the Ciociaro Club this weekend.

The event features religious programs and festival programs for everyone to take part in during the day.



For religious programs there is a procession for Mass, as well as Holy Mass, veneration of the Madonna, continuous Holy Rosary, and meditation in the Chapel, and lastly Holy Mass by candlelight held in front the Chapel, and fireworks to finish off the night.



Festival programs include a barbeque, cultural programs, folklore dancing, live entertainment and much more.



Anna Vozza, president, Ciociaro Club Board of Directors says the festival is the largest Catholic celebration in Southwestern Ontario.



"It's wonderful to see that the pilgrims that come from all over Ontario, and we have a bus from Boston, Ohio also, Toronto and closer areas, we have Leamington and Windsor-Essex. So we plan for a big big event."



She says the mass held at the event is a very emotional time for her as they honour founding members alive and deceased.



"All the memories, all the memories pass through my head, my heart. As a young girl, being involved in the club and something our parents pushed. So now my nieces and nephews, my great nieces and nephews will all take part in celebration."



Vozza says the festival is an important reminder for them to remember their parents who established these traditions they are carrying on.



"As immigrants they did what they could for us, coming to a new country, but they worked so hard with their sacrifices, but one thing that they kept in their heart was our traditions."



The festival runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. at the Ciociaro Club of Windsor, located at 3745 North Talbot Road in Oldcastle.

