MADD urges Halloween partygoers to plan a safe ride home

The local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is reminding people to plan ahead and keep safety in mind this Halloween.

Community leader Chaouki Hamka says it’s going to be more crowded than usual this Halloween with the holiday falling on a Saturday.

Hamka says those attending pubs or bars, or going to Halloween themed parties, need to ensure they have a safe ride home and to not drive impaired.

He says anyone planning to drink or use cannabis should make arrangements for a safe ride home before the festivities begin.

“We need to make those plans prior to taking that first sip of alcohol or that first toke of cannabis. We can’t leave the decision-making until the end of the night when we’re impaired, because unfortunately, we all know that once we’re impaired we don’t make the best decisions. Alcohol and drugs affect our ability to make good decisions, which ultimately lead us to driving impaired.”

He’s also reminding party hosts to make sure their guests get home safely, whether that means arranging a taxi or Uber, or offering someone a place to stay.

He says people shouldn’t be afraid to speak up if they believe a friend is impaired and planning to drive.

“It might feel uncomfortable in the moment, but it’s a lot better than living the consequences of saying nothing. And I think a lot of people really don’t think about that. A great host makes sure the party is memorable for all the right reasons and that everyone gets home safely.”

With Halloween falling on a Saturday, Hamka says drivers and families need to be extra cautious on the roads as there will likely be more people out than normal.

“I definitely would advise people to be extra cautious when they’re out with their kids trick-or-treating. making sure that they’re looking both ways before they cross the street, they’re in a group, they’re holding hands. Parents have to be extra cautious for speeding vehicles, for people going through red lights, whatever the case may be.”

Hamka says anyone who suspects a driver is impaired should call 911 and, if possible, provide police with the vehicle’s colour, licence plate and direction of travel.

He says impaired driving is preventable, and planning ahead can help ensure everyone gets home safely.