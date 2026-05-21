MADD urges caution as province extends alcohol service hours

The local community leader for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) says he isn’t surprised the province is extending last call during the FIFA World Cup.

Last call in Ontario is usually 2 a.m., however it will be extended to 4 a.m. from June 11 to July 19.

Chaouki Hamka says the move does come with some concerns.

“I definitely wasn’t surprised. I mean, you know, the government has been, you know, proactively, you know, extending timelines for alcohol consumption, you know, during major events,” he said.

He warns longer hours come with added risk.

“We understand that when you extend drinking hours, that increases the risk of impaired driving, so you know we’re calling on the public, the licensed establishments and the government, to make safety top the top priority during the FIFA celebrations,” Hamka said.

He urges people to think ahead before heading out.

“Have a plan in place. we always hammer down having a plan. Having a plan is crucial in, preventing impaired driving,” he said.

The province has previously extended drinking hours before for major sporting events, such as the recent gold medal hockey game between Canada and the U.S.