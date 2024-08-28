Marco Foods is once again giving back to the community.

The pre made meal retailer teamed up with Rare Butcher Shop to donate 500 meals to Windsor police and Windsor fire.



Marco Foods co-owner Omar Abousaid says they hosted a charity basketball game earlier this year between the police service and the fire service with the winning team getting 300 meals to donate to a charity of their choosing.



He says Windsor police won the game and donated the hot and cold meals Wednesday to the Downtown Mission, while Windsor fire received 200 meals.



Abousaid says Macro Foods is trying to give back as much as they can.

"We've been very blessed by our community, everywhere we go we have a lot of support, people are able to help us and again I say this all the time, I'm not trying to be a billionaire but I want to be able to give back as much as we can," says Abousaid. "I come from a family that didn't have food on the table at certain points so we were just raised to kind of give back when we can and with what we have."

Windsor police sergeant Steve Brnardick says Macro Foods has been a great community partner.



"They graciously came to us earlier in the year along with Windsor Express and asked us if we could compete in charity game Windsor police vs Windsor fire and the winner would get the choice of delivering food to any location in the city for people in need and we chose the Downtown Mission," says Brnardick. "There's a lot of people in the city that are in need and we thought it would be a good place to bring the food."



Brnardick says the need in Windsor is growing.



"I've been on almost 20 years and I've seen it grow," says Brnardick. "So to do something like this, Macro Foods stepping up donating 500 meals total it's amazing."



Windsor fire donated their meals to the Salvation Army and Hiatus House.



Both services met at the Marco Foods location Dougall Avenue Wednesday morning to receive the meals for their charities.

