LaSalle officially has a new council.

The town’s inaugural council meeting was held Tuesday night, where Mayor Michael Macri, Deputy Mayor Michael Akpata and five councillors took the oath of office to begin the 2026-2030 term.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Macri delivered his inaugural address, focusing on responsible spending, transparency and planning for the future while balancing growth with affordability.

Macri told residents the town’s finances will be a key focus.

“Leadership is about setting priorities. It’s understanding the difference between what we need, what we want, and what we can responsibly afford. It’s about planning beyond the next budget. It’s planning for the next generation,” he said.

Following his address, Macri said work on next year’s budget had already begun.

Macri confirmed he remained committed to his campaign promise of pursuing a zero per cent tax increase for 2027.

“We started working right from day one. The day after the election, I’ve come in pretty much every day. We are getting things done. The budget is the first project, and we’re in good shape relative to what my platform was,” Macri said.

Asked what kind of tone he wants to set for the next four years, Macri pointed to collaboration around the council table...

“One of collaboration and thoughtfulness, and thoughtfulness meaning when we make a decision on something, do we truly understand the second, third, fourth derivative implications of that decision? That’s where I really want to focus,” he said.

The new council includes returning councillors Jeff Renaud, Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo and Mike Seguin, along with newcomers Brad Krewench and Ivana White.

White said she plans to focus on transparency and affordability as she begins her first term on council.

She added that concerns about taxes and communication came up repeatedly while she was campaigning.

“First few priorities are probably going to be communication, communication with the townspeople. Let them know that I am available for them and I work for them. We’d also like to get our taxes under control,” White said.

The first official council meeting will be held Tuesday November 24.