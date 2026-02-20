With another comeback win, Team Canada is headed to the gold-medal game at Milano Cortina 2026.

Nathan MacKinnon scored the game-winner with 35 seconds left as Canada defeated Finland 3-2 in their semifinal on Friday, overcoming a two-goal deficit to advance to Sunday’s final.

Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring on a power-play in the first period and Erik Haula extended the Finnish lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal early in the second.

Sam Reinhart tipped in a point shot from Cale Makar for a power-play goal in the second period, with Shea Theodore scoring with just under 10 minutes left in the third period to tie the game.

Canada was playing without Sidney Crosby in the loss after he sustained a lower-body injury in the quarter-final overtime win over Czechia. Connor McDavid served as captain for Canada in Crosby’s absence.

Defenceman Josh Morrissey was also forced to miss the semifinal, marking a fourth straight game out of the lineup after he suffered an undisclosed injury in Canada’s first game last week.

The gold-medal game is scheduled for Sunday at 8:10am ET/5:10am PT.

