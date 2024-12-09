The number of Lyme disease cases recorded in Windsor-Essex nearly doubled in 2024 compared to the year before.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports that as of Nov. 15, there were 17 human cases of Lyme disease reported in the region, compared to nine cases in 2023 and 11 cases in 2022.

Lyme disease is an infection transmitted through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick.

The WECHU is investigating the reported cases from this year, looking to see if they were the result of a local interaction with a tick or from outside the region.

Manager for the Environmental Health Department Victoria Peczulis says it's always best to speak with your primary care provider if you have any concerns or symptoms.

"From a risk perspective, ticks are here. They are endemic to the region; we do have black-legged ticks. I would not say the risk is zero," she says.

Most human cases occur as a result of exposure to areas known to have infected blacklegged ticks, such as long grass, bushy areas, or places where people camp or hike.

Early symptoms of Lyme disease may include fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, and an expanding red rash.

Peczulis says there are ways to protect yourself against ticks, including using insect repellent containing DEET.

"Long-sleeved clothing, long-sleeved pants. Light-coloured clothing as well, ticks are much easier to spot," she says.

The health unit plans to develop a comprehensive preventative strategy, including an evidence-informed enhancement to active surveillance activities and awareness messaging for the 2025 season.

Peczulis says they want to address ways to identify and protect against ticks and Lyme disease.

"Prevention is key, so just spreading that message where there are higher endemic or likelihood areas. Sharing that information, education as to what to look out for and how to remove them safely," she says.

The health unit's active tick surveillance is used to assess the local distribution and incidence of black-legged ticks in the area.

It involves the dragging of a white cloth through grassy areas whereby ticks attach themselves to the fabric and can be easily spotted and identified. Any black-legged ticks identified are sent to an accredited laboratory for testing for Lyme disease.

No blacklegged ticks were found through tick dragging this year.

In 2024, active tick dragging was conducted at 2 sites—Ruscom Shores Conservation Area and Cipher Systems Green Way in Essex—in October.