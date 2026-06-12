Lutnick leading charge on Gordie Howe Bridge ahead of delay: White House official

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been

leading the charge in the Trump administration on the Gordie Howe

International Bridge, which has seen its opening delayed at the

request of the United States, a White House official said Friday.

Speaking on background, the administration official said

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke with the White House recently

about the bridge but was not given a green light for it to open.

Invitations had already been sent out for a ribbon cutting

event that was supposed to take place Friday to mark the opening of

the $6.4-billion bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit.

But on Thursday morning, the interim chief executive of the

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said Canada and the U.S. agreed to

delay the opening as the two countries attempt to ``resolve any

outstanding issues.’’

Another source who is not authorized to speak publicly about

the matter said Lutnick and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra

intervened in the file this week.

Earlier this week, a Canadian source with knowledge of the

planning _ who is not authorized to speak publicly about it _ said

all signs Ottawa received indicated the bridge was cleared to open.

Whitmer’s office has not yet responded to a question about

whether the bridge had all the technical approvals to proceed.

During a Senate hearing last week, Homeland Security

Secretary Markwayne Mullin said his personnel were ready to move

once the bridge opened. Mullin added ``there’s still negotiations

between Canada and the United States’’ outside of his department

that will need to be resolved.

The White House official said Lutnick has been spearheading

action on the bridge since earlier this year.

The New York Times reported that Matthew Moroun, whose

family owns the competing Ambassador Bridge, met with Lutnick just

before Trump issued a social media post in February threatening to

block the bridge’s opening if the United States wasn’t compensated.

The Gordie Howe bridge project has long faced heavy pushback

from members of the billionaire Moroun family, who are longtime

Republican donors.

House Democrats earlier this year launched an investigation

into whether the Morouns took action to obstruct the bridge’s

opening.

The probe calls for Lutnick and Moroun to hand over

documents relating to their meeting and other communications with

the White House about the bridge, among other things.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday Canada agreed to

the delay to ``resolve outstanding issues, a few issues that have

been raised.’’ He insisted there’s no ``great drama here.’’

Ottawa signed the 2012 bridge deal with former governor Rick

Snyder, a Republican. Canada agreed to shoulder the cost of

construction and to recoup its investment through tolls, after which

the money would be split with the state.

The bridge’s ownership is shared between Michigan and the

Government of Canada. It is named after legendary Canadian hockey

player Gordie Howe, who led the Detroit Red Wings to four Stanley

Cup victories.

Trump himself endorsed the bridge project during his first term.

After Trump’s February social media post about the bridge,

Canada and Michigan continued quietly working towards its opening.

Whitmer’s office said Thursday ``Michigan secured a great

deal on the financing of this bridge: we haven’t paid a dime, yet we

will reap significant economic benefits for decades.’’

But state Republican House Speaker Matt Hall told reporters

Thursday that it was a ``very bad deal.’’ He called for the state to

get toll revenues immediately, despite Canada shouldering the

construction costs.