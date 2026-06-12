Lutnick leading charge on Gordie Howe Bridge ahead of delay: White House official

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been
leading the charge in the Trump administration on the Gordie Howe
International Bridge, which has seen its opening delayed at the
request of the United States, a White House official said Friday.
Speaking on background, the administration official said
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke with the White House recently
about the bridge but was not given a green light for it to open.
Invitations had already been sent out for a ribbon cutting
event that was supposed to take place Friday to mark the opening of
the $6.4-billion bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit.
But on Thursday morning, the interim chief executive of the
Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said Canada and the U.S. agreed to
delay the opening as the two countries attempt to ``resolve any
outstanding issues.’’
Another source who is not authorized to speak publicly about
the matter said Lutnick and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra
intervened in the file this week.
Earlier this week, a Canadian source with knowledge of the
planning _ who is not authorized to speak publicly about it _ said
all signs Ottawa received indicated the bridge was cleared to open.
Whitmer’s office has not yet responded to a question about
whether the bridge had all the technical approvals to proceed.
During a Senate hearing last week, Homeland Security
Secretary Markwayne Mullin said his personnel were ready to move
once the bridge opened. Mullin added ``there’s still negotiations
between Canada and the United States’’ outside of his department
that will need to be resolved.
The White House official said Lutnick has been spearheading
action on the bridge since earlier this year.
The New York Times reported that Matthew Moroun, whose
family owns the competing Ambassador Bridge, met with Lutnick just
before Trump issued a social media post in February threatening to
block the bridge’s opening if the United States wasn’t compensated.
The Gordie Howe bridge project has long faced heavy pushback
from members of the billionaire Moroun family, who are longtime
Republican donors.
House Democrats earlier this year launched an investigation
into whether the Morouns took action to obstruct the bridge’s
opening.
The probe calls for Lutnick and Moroun to hand over
documents relating to their meeting and other communications with
the White House about the bridge, among other things.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday Canada agreed to
the delay to ``resolve outstanding issues, a few issues that have
been raised.’’ He insisted there’s no ``great drama here.’’
Ottawa signed the 2012 bridge deal with former governor Rick
Snyder, a Republican. Canada agreed to shoulder the cost of
construction and to recoup its investment through tolls, after which
the money would be split with the state.
The bridge’s ownership is shared between Michigan and the
Government of Canada. It is named after legendary Canadian hockey
player Gordie Howe, who led the Detroit Red Wings to four Stanley
Cup victories.
Trump himself endorsed the bridge project during his first term.
After Trump’s February social media post about the bridge,
Canada and Michigan continued quietly working towards its opening.
Whitmer’s office said Thursday ``Michigan secured a great
deal on the financing of this bridge: we haven’t paid a dime, yet we
will reap significant economic benefits for decades.’’
But state Republican House Speaker Matt Hall told reporters
Thursday that it was a ``very bad deal.’’ He called for the state to
get toll revenues immediately, despite Canada shouldering the
construction costs.