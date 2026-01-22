VANCOUVER — Lululemon founder Chip Wilson blamed the company's board of directors for the latest problems with one of the retailer's new lines of workout wear.

In a posted on LinkedIn, Wilson, who is seeking to make changes to the company's board, says Lululemon has lost its way as a leader in technical apparel.

Lululemon recently pulled its Get Low collection of leggings, tights and tank tops from its website after customers complained products in the collection were ill-fitting and too sheer.

The problems followed issues with the company's Breezethrough line of clothing in 2024.

Wilson's comments come as Lululemon looks for a new CEO with the departure of Calvin McDonald from the top job set for the end of this month.

Wilson, who remains a large shareholder in the company, has nominated three director candidates for Lululemon's board, saying the search for McDonald's replacement should be led by new, independent directors.