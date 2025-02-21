The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in New York City and leading authorities on a five-day manhunt is scheduled to be in court for the first time since his December arraignment on state murder and terror charges.

Luigi Mangione is set for a hearing Friday in state court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors and Mangione's defense lawyers are expected to provide updates on the status of the case and Judge Gregory Carro could set deadlines for pretrial paperwork and possibly even a trial date.

The 26-year-old has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism, in the Dec. 4 killing of Brian Thompson.