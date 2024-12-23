NEW YORK - The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare has pleaded not guilty to murder and terror charges in a state case that will run parallel to his federal prosecution.

The Manhattan district attorney formally charged Luigi Mangione last week with multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism.

Mangione's attorney complained during a brief hearing Monday that statements coming from New York's mayor would make it tough for him to receive a fair trial.

Mangione was shackled and seated in a Manhattan court when he leaned over to a microphone to enter his not guilty plea.