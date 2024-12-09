New York authorities have identified Luigi Mangione as the "strong person of interest" arrested in connection with the killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Penn., after he was spotted at a McDonald’s, authorities say.

It’s the latest update in a days-long manhunt following Thomson’s slaying in Manhattan early Wednesday morning.

Here are the latest developments:

3:10 p.m. EST: Hundreds of hours of video

Police attributed the suspect’s capture to the images, video and information released to the public, as well as the use of drones in central park and the video canvas undertaken by officers.

Police surveyed “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hours from hundreds of sources,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny.

The NYPD also dispatched police divers in central park, but no evidence was uncovered there, Kenny said.

3:05 p.m. EST: Who is Luigi Mangione?

Luigi Mangione reportedly graduated from his high school as the valedictorian with the highest GPA in his class, The Baltimore Fishbowl reported(opens in a new tab).

According to the local report from 2016, Mangione graduated from Gilman School in Baltimore from an all-boys school.

He later graduated from the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, according to profiles that match the name of the suspect.

3 p.m. EST: How was he arrested?

The 911 call came from a McDonald’s employee, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny told reporters. Mangione was “sitting there, eating.”

Police are investigating the path the suspect took to Pennsylvania.

“We don’t believe he was trying to flee the country,” said Kenny.

He will face firearm-related charges in that state, police say, and New York officials are determining if and how he will be charged in their own jurisdiction

2:40 p.m. EST: What is a 'ghost gun?'

N.Y. police have said the suspect, Luigi Mangione, was in possession of what appears to be a “ghost gun that may have been made on a 3D printer, capable of firing a 9 mm round,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Ghost guns, which are privately made firearms, lack serial numbers and don’t require background checks, making them untraceable and unregulated.

2:25 p.m. EST: Mangione had 'hand-written' note

Mangione was carrying a “a hand-written document that speaks to both his motivation and mindset” at the time of arrest, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

He also had several items consistent with those believed to have been carried by the shooter, she claimed.

Police did not go into detail regarding the content of the note, which is still in the possession of Altoona authorities.

Facing questions on whether Thompson or others were named in the document, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said he believed there were no threats directed toward other people. He did not address whether Thompson's name appeared.

However, Mangione did appear to have some "ill will toward corporate America," he said.

1:45 p.m. EST: Police identify the suspect as Luigi Mangione

Mangione, 26, was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco, and his last known address in Honolulu, Hawaii, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news briefing. He had a weapon “consistent with” the gun used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, New York City’s police commissioner says.

The Associated Press

1:40 p.m. EST: Man questioned in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing had writings critical of the industry, source says

A man being questioned Monday in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had writings that appeared to be critical of the health insurance industry, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The man also had a gun thought to be similar to the one used in the killing, the official said.

Police apprehended the man after receiving a tip that he had been spotted at a McDonald’s near Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 233 miles (375 kilometres) west of New York City, said the official, who wasn’t authorized to discuss details of the investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Along with the gun, police found a silencer and fake IDs, according to the official.

Michael R. Sisak from the Associated Press

With files from The Associated Press