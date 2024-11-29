Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Jayden Reed and the Green Bay Packers capitalized on a fast start to beat Miami 30-17 and snap the Dolphins' three-game winning streak.

Green Bay has won three straight and seven of its last eight.

Miami continued its recent history of struggling in cold weather.

The kickoff temperature at Lambeau Field was 27 degrees Fahrenheit with 10 mph winds, light flurries and a wind chill of 18.

The Dolphins have lost their past 12 regular-season or postseason games in which the temperature at kickoff has been below 40 degrees.