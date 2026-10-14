Lotto Max jackpot grows to historic $90 million, Canada’s biggest lottery prize ever

The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $90M, after no winning ticket was sold for the previous $85M draw, which is now the largest lottery prize ever offered in C

$90M Lotto Max jackpot draw up for grabs, largest lottery prize ever offered in Canada

$90M Lotto Max jackpot draw up for grabs, largest lottery prize ever offered in Canada The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $90M, after no winning ticket was sold for the previous $85M draw, which is now the largest lottery prize ever offered in C

The Lotto Max jackpot has grown to a never-before-seen $90 million, marking the largest lottery prize ever offered in Canada.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Wednesday that because the previous-record $85-million jackpot went unclaimed following Tuesday night’s draw, the top prize has grown by another $5 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s draw were 7, 11, 19, 28, 32, 35, 50 and Bonus 36.

Lotto Max announced in April that it was increasing the jackpot cap from $80 million to $90 million. This is the first time the top prize has reached that threshold, as previous jackpots were claimed before the new limit was reached.

The next draw is Friday, October 16 and will also feature 18 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each. At least 90 Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each are also up for grabs.

Despite Tuesday’s jackpot going unclaimed, there were plenty of other winners in and around the Greater Toronto Area, according to the OLG.

Two winning Maxmillions, worth $1 million apiece, were sold in Whitby and Hamilton. Two Maxmillions winning tickets worth $500,000 each were also sold in Toronto and Mississauga, though the OLG said those tickets are shared.