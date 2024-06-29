Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) is out with their Canada Day event guide with lots to see and do around the region for the long weekend.

From parades, fireworks, ice cream to concerts — all free for the family to take part in.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Jason Toner, director of marketing & communications for TWEPI says on Monday, The Municipality of Leamington will kick off the celebration of Leamington’s 150th anniversary.



"Terri Clark is performing for free at Seacliff Park, at the Sunset Amphitheatre there. I think you're going to see a lot of people out enjoying the waterfront too. It's suppose to be a nice cooler weekend for people to get out and enjoy the sun. The big emphasis we are trying to put out this year is that there is a ton of free events going on that people can really get out and enjoy the long weekend, and the real kick off to summer time."



He says Amherstburg will also host Canada Day festivities.



"We want people to get out and explore local in their own backyard and that's our goal when we're talking to locals. That's one of the great opportunities. Amherstburg, they have their open air weekend and Amherstburg does a lot for Canada Day. They have the Canada Day run. They have the fireworks."



The Windsor Canada Day Parade will return to the downtown core this year starting at 11 a.m. from the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.



"That iconic great Canadian flag in the background too, if people are looking for that photo opportunity, their family fun zone, free cupcakes, said Toner. "I think it's going to be a great weekend for people to get out and the weather hasn't looked better for a long weekend too."



Other weekend events include: Canada Day Weekend on Pelee Island, Canada Day Arts Fair, Kingsville, Tecumseh and Lakeshore's Canada Day Celebrations and much more.

