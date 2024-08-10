The Lost Arts Festival held by the Essex Region Conservation Authority returns this weekend.



On Sunday, August 11 the festival will return to the John R. Park Homestead for their 10th year where those attending can meet a variety of demonstrators and experience different forms of skilled crafts of years gone by.

Local artists and artisans will showcase their crafting talents, such as blacksmithing, woodcarving, black powder, spinning, weaving and more.

Those taking part in the festival will be able to meet the craftspeople, gain some knowledge, and even be able to try a few of the crafts.

Kristin Ives, Curator Education Coordinator with ERCA, says it's a great family-friendly festival.

"It's a great event that celebrates a lot of artistry and handcrafted items that would be more traditionally taking place in the past. So at this event people can meet local artists and artisans, observe their unique talents because all of them will be demonstrating their skills during the event, a lot of them have hands-on opportunities."



She says there are many crafting talents to watch while you're there.



"Blacksmithing demonstrations at the forge, we will have our blacksmiths turning raw iron into detailed metal pieces. We have our wood carver, Jim Chambers, coming out, and Jim carves wooden toys - so a lot of children enjoy his station."



Ives says these events are great because you can observe, and also try your hand at it.



"Maybe they touch and feel the materials, it inspires people. We've had visitors come back and say 'something I saw or did there as a child has impacted some of my life and career choices as an adult', and isn't that incredible?"

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 915 County Road 50 East in Essex.

Tickets can be purchased online on the Essex Region Conservation Authority website, or can be purchased at the door.

While the historic home remains closed for restoration construction, you can still enjoy an architectural tour of the exterior of the 1842 Park family home.