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Losing communications and surveillance at the same time ‘disturbing,’ analyst says. Live updates on U.S. travel issues

By
CTVNews.ca Staff
Playing null of undefined
Thousands of flights cancelled in the aftermath of the U.S. ground stop

Thousands of flights cancelled in the aftermath of the U.S. ground stop

‘We don’t believe this was cyber at all’: Duffy on FAA incident being a cyber attack

‘We don’t believe this was cyber at all’: Duffy on FAA incident being a cyber attack

‘Contractor error’ or ‘faulty’ router to blame for FAA ground stop: Duffy

‘Contractor error’ or ‘faulty’ router to blame for FAA ground stop: Duffy

Hundreds of flights impacted at Pearson as air travel resumes following U.S. ground stop

Hundreds of flights impacted at Pearson as air travel resumes following U.S. ground stop

‘Inconsistencies’ in air traffic control system prompted shutdown: Transportation Secretary Duffy

‘Inconsistencies’ in air traffic control system prompted shutdown: Transportation Secretary Duffy

Outdated technology to blame for airline ground stop, not likely a cyberattack: Duffy

Outdated technology to blame for airline ground stop, not likely a cyberattack: Duffy

Updated: 

Published: 

The circumstances behind the grounding of U.S. air traffic, prompting thousands of cancelled flights around the world, are being called by an aviation analyst “disturbing.”

The loss of both voice communication and surveillance data during routine maintenance of an aging telecommunications system is something the industry will learn from, former flight controls engineer Peter Lemme told CTV News Channel Saturday.

Faulty equipment in an “incredibly old” telecommunication system may have caused an air traffic control issue, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said earlier in the day.

Per Duffy, a contractor was doing routine maintenance to upgrade copper wire to fibre optic cable when something went wrong.

The issues is under investigation, and U.S. air travel is expected to return to normal by the end of the day on Sunday, according to American officials -- an estimate some experts suggested could not be guaranteed.

The ripple effects of the hours-long freeze have been felt by Canadian travellers at airports across the country as they deal with flight delays and cancellations.

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