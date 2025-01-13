LOS ANGELES - A surging death toll is accompanying a slight break in the weather as firefighters in Los Angeles cast a wary eye on a forecast for yet more wind.

Deaths in the fires that have ravaged Los Angeles-area neighborhoods in the past week rose, reaching 24 with an update in the official count late Sunday.

At least 16 people were missing, a number authorities said also was likely to rise.

Relatively calmer weather allowed some people to return to previously evacuated areas but forecasters warned of the return of fierce winds and fire weather starting early Tuesday.