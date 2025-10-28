Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice in another record-setting performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in a World Series classic.

The defending champion Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup and still have a chance to win the title at home - something they haven't done since 1963.

"That could go down as one of the greatest games of all time,'' manager Dave Roberts said.

Freeman connected off left-hander Brendon Little, sending a 406-foot drive to straightaway center field to finally end a game that lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes, and matched the longest by innings in postseason history.

"Oh gosh, just pure excitement,'' he said. ``That's as good as it gets.''

The only other Series contest to go 18 innings was Game 3 at Dodger Stadium seven years ago. Freeman's current teammate, Max Muncy, won that one for Los Angeles with an 18th-inning homer against the Boston Red Sox in a game that took 7 hours, 20 minutes.

A total of 19 pitchers - 10 for the Dodgers - combined to throw 609 pitches in a game that ended at 11:50 p.m. on the West Coast. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw came out of their bullpen to escape a bases-loaded jam in the 12th, pitching in extra innings for the first time in his illustrious career.

Game 4 is tonight in Los Angeles.