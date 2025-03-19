Federal New Democrats have announced Lori Wightman as the official candidate for the riding of Essex.

Wightman grew up in River Canard and currently lives in Amherstburg, working as a library worker.

She says the New Democrat Party aligns with her values.

"I'm looking at neighbours and friends, and children struggling more and more every day, and when it came time to that there was going to be an election, I just thought, you know what I'm gonna throw my hat in because, you know, it's easy to complain, but unless you're willing to do something, you really can't complain," Wightman said.

Wightman previously served as administrative director and president of the Amherstburg Community Foundation.

She says she also led the 2016 Essex County Library Workers strike as CUPE Local 2974 union leader for 13 years.

"I have that leadership experience there," Wightman said. "I spent the entire strike on the lines with my members. I could have, I guess, spent time in an office somewhere doing behind the scenes stuff, but I feel like if you're going to represent people, you need to stand up for them and stand beside them."

Wightman says there's currently two main issues facing Essex.

"There's the standard one of we need affordable housing, but there is also the very current one of the tariffs from the U.S.," she said. "I think both of those things have people worried, I think that the tariffs result in problems with job security, and the housing is, if you don't have a home to live in, then you know, what's the point."

Conservative Chris Lewis is the incumbent MP in the riding of Essex.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call an election imminently.