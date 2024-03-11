A long time restaurant in downtown Amherstburg is closing its doors.

Lord Amherst Pub, located at 273 Dalhousie Street, posted to social media on Friday stating due to a change of ownership, they will be closing in the upcoming weeks.

The Pub has been open for 13 years now.

The social media post states that hours will be reduced due to staffing constraints.

Customers who still have gift cards for the location are encouraged to use it as soon as possible.

The Pub offers live music, a wide range of food items, as well as the largest selection of draught beer in the town.

The post states that they are humble and thankful for the community's support over the years, and that it has been an emotional and difficult time for them to say goodbye.

An exact date of closure has yet to be announced.

