A popular pub is expecting a busy day for takeout for Super Bowl Sunday.

Loose Goose says they're anticipating a large number of takeouts for the day - especially for their famous wings.

The Seattle Seahawks will battle against the New England Patriots as Super Bowl LX (60) kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

The pub says while they're expecting some groups to attend their locations in person, they're mainly anticipating takeout orders throughout the day for home parties.

Online ordering on the Loose Goose website will open at 11 a.m., with a number of time slots available.

Haley Oglan, Operations and Media Manager for Loose Goose, says they're expecting majority of the orders to be for wings.

"Chicken wings and football... they kind of go hand-in-hand. It's part of the reason why our chicken wing special days are the days that there is NFL playing."

She says they do not accept pre-orders.

"You can order online through our website. Once that is filled for specific time slots, we'll be taking orders through the phone and doing the best that we can. But, the main time slot around when the game actually starts fills up incredibly quickly."

Oglan says they'll have the TVs on with the game if people sit in to eat.

"We'll have the volume up and we do our best to make sure that we're getting all the commercials too because let's be honest... a lot of the times that's what people are looking for."

Loose Goose offers 70 options to dress your wings, including dry rubs and sauces.

Loose Goose has three locations, one in downtown Windsor, one in Walkerville, and one in Lakeshore.