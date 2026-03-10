Flooding and widespread power outages are possible across parts of Ontario set to be hit by major rainfall and freezing rain.

Environment Canada says most of southern Ontario will be hit starting tonight and through tomorrow with between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain, and possibly more in some areas.

Flood warnings have been issued by at least two conservation authorities with flood watches issued by many others.

Freezing rain across eastern Ontario and into cottage country is also raising the risk of widespread power outages, with Environment Canada calling for up to 24 hours of freezing rain and 20 millimetres of ice buildup in hard-hit areas.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Greater Sudbury area, where snow is expected to combine with ice pellets.

Further north, into Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins, Environment Canada is calling for between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow.