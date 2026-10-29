LOOK: Windsor Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in alleged assault of child

A video of a suspect Windsor Police officers are trying to identify as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy.

The Windsor Police Service has released a video of a suspect they need help identifying as part of the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on October 28, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 1200 block of Hall Avenue between Giles Boulevard East and Richmond Street.

Officers learned that an unknown male approached the child and inappropriately touched him while the victim attempted to resist. The suspect then fled on foot, travelling westbound on Ottawa Street.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 40 years old, 6′0″ tall, with a slender build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black trench-style coat, blue jeans, black shoes with white soles, a dark-coloured baseball cap, and white sunglasses.

Members of the Windsor Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit obtained surveillance footage that shows the suspect walking with a distinctive gait.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please contact Victim Services of Windsor and Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Windsor Police Service Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 7179.