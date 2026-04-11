The public is being asked to help identify a suspect following an act of vandalism at a business in Windsor's east end.

At 1:30 a.m. on March 27, police say employees at a business in the 3800 block of Wyandotte Street East were startled when someone used large rocks to shatter their front windows.

The suspect then fled through a nearby parking lot.

The suspect is described as having a slender build. At the time of the incident, they wore a hoodie, jogging pants, and face covering.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage between 12:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on March 27 for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.