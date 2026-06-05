LOOK: Windsor police need help to identify a suspect in a Walkerville arson investigation

The Windsor Police Service has released a video of a suspect they’re looking to identify in connection to an arson investigation at a business in Walkerville.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on April 3, officers responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East near Langlois Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused extensive damage to the rear of the building.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Arson Unit determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

Police say surveillance footage captured an unidentified suspect riding a bicycle to the rear of the business, where he poured an accelerant onto a wooden structure and set it on fire before leaving the area on the bicycle.

Investigators have released a video of the suspect they’re working to identify. Click here to see the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online through Crime Stoppers Windsor and Essex County.