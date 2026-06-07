LOOK: Tecumseh opens upgraded Lakewood Park South to the public

A major upgrade to Lakewood Park South in Tecumseh is now open to the public.

A $3.9 million plaza space at the north end of the park features a number of improvements, including an all-season washroom facility, a water feature, a natural amphitheatre with an entertainment pavilion, a food truck and event space, bocce ball courts, and a fire pit.

AM800-News-Lakewood Park South-Amphitheatre.jpg A view from a tiered hill that's been developed as part of a a natural amphitheatre in front of an entertainment pavilion at Lakewood Park South in Tecumseh. (Rusty Thomson)

The space is right near the end of the park where Manning Road meets Riverside Drive.

Director of Community and Recreation Services Beth Gignac says the plaza space is going to be great for events and community gatherings.

“The hill just to the south of that is a natural amphitheatre, and this will allow us to entertain up to 1,500 to 2,000 people on the site if they are seated on the hill,” she says. “If there is an event that’s facing northward from the plaza, we’ll be able to seat easily 400 to 500 people in this area. You can see we have new bocce courts in this area; these are open courts.”

Gignac says a third-party operator called Lakewood Common will oversee the food truck court, which can accommodate three food trucks.

“One of the things that we heard is that people love their ice cream; they love to come to Lakewood Park and have ice cream, grab a coffee, get some water, sit around, and hang around,” she says. “This gives us an opportunity to provide a range of different types of food products. As July rolls around, you’ll start to see more and more of those options, and more and more of that variety will start to emerge in the park.”

Gignac says there is also a misting forest and water jets as part of a water feature at the plaza.

“Just like Niagara Falls without the tourist crowds-that’s what I like to say. You can press the button, and it runs for around 15 to 20 minutes. We did this on purpose, and you can see the way this has all been designed. This is all at grade, for all ages, all stages of life, and people with all degrees of mobility. There are no encumbrances to this plaza,” she says.

AM800-News-Lakewood Park South-Fire Pit.jpg A fire pit at Lakewood Park South in Tecumseh. (Rusty Thomson)

Gignac says they are also really excited about doing some events at the plaza in December, January, and February, which is why they installed an all-season washroom facility and a fire pit.

Lakewood Park South is 65 acres and features a paved walking trail, outdoor fitness equipment, a 10′ climbing boulder, a winding water channel and pond, an 18-hole disc golf course, a sandy beach for full access to Lake St. Clair, a pavilion and gazebo, and accessible washroom facilities.