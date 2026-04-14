Police are working to identify two men in connection with the theft of air conditioning equipment in Windsor.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on March 22, police say two suspects were captured on surveillance video at the rear of a business in the 800 block of University Avenue West, not far from Crawford Avenue.

The suspects were observed dismantling an air conditioner before fleeing the area with the unit's compressor.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 to 50 years old, with a protruding chin. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red baseball cap with a sticker on the brim, a brown and black winter jacket with a tear on the back, blue jeans, and grey running shoes. He was also carrying a red GoodLife Fitness gym bag.

The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 to 35 years old, with a brown moustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark blue baseball cap, a brown jacket, and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Information can also be provided anonymously through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.