A video has been released of suspect police are trying to identify in connection to the theft of over $8,000 in electronics from a mall in Windsor.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on December 6, Windsor police say a man was captured on surveillance entering a mall in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

Once inside, he approached a kiosk, forced open a storage locker, and stole multiple items, including cell phones, phone screens, and other electronics.

&nbsp;

The suspect fled the scene in an older model (2010-2016) silver Cadillac SRX.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male with facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green toque, a blue/black/yellow patterned quarter-zip fleece sweater, black sweatpants, grey running shoes with white soles, and carrying a black and orange patterned backpack.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect or assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.