Police are trying to identify two vehicles as part of a shots fired investigation in Windsor's west end.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on November 16, officers responded to the 600 block of Bruce Avenue near Wyandotte Street West following reports of gunfire heard by residents.

When officers arrived, they located several spent shell casings in the area.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and has identified two vehicles believed to be involved.

The first is described as a newer model, a white Jeep Cherokee, and the second as a silver Honda sedan.

Police suspect this is a targeted incident.

No physical injuries have been reported.

Investigators are seeking dash cam and surveillance footage and witness information from anyone who was in the area between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on November 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.