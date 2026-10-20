LOOK: Police seek help identifying suspect in Ford City robbery

A suspect Windsor police are trying to identify following an armed robbery October 9 at a business in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road in Windsor.

Police have released a security video of a suspect they’re trying to identify following a robbery in Windsor’s Ford City neighbourhood.

Police say shortly before 4 a.m. on October 9, officers were called to a report of a robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that a male suspect entered the store, approached an employee, and placed a grocery bag on the counter.

The suspect demanded that the employee place all the money from the cash register into the bag before brandishing a paring knife from his coat pocket.

No one was injured, and the suspect fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′10″ tall, with a medium build, black hair, and black facial hair.

At the time of the incident, he wore a green, gold, and white, Green Bay Packers toque and jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.