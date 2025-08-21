Police are looking for two men after a transport truck with $160,000 U.S. worth of meat was stolen from a parking lot in Windsor.

On August 2, just after 2:30 p.m., a semi-truck attached to a Coast 2 Coast Xpress trailer was parked in a lot in the 2400 block of Cabana Rd. E.

The trailer contained 530 boxes of boneless beef chuck roast with an estimated value of $160,000 U.S. or $222,332 Canadian.

Police say at approximately 6:30 p.m., a dark grey Jeep Rubicon and a white Cascadia Freightliner entered the lot, and two males were recorded on a security camera breaking into the semi-truck and driving away with the trailer.

Suspect number one is described as having a slim build, long dark curly hair, and wearing all-black clothing.

The second suspect is described as wearing dark pants, a light-coloured shirt, and a dark baseball hat.

The stolen trailer and goods are believed to have been moved along Highway 401.

Investigators are urging residents and business owners in the area to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.