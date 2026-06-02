LOOK: Police asking for help in stolen vehicle investigation in South Windsor

Auto thief in black balaclava trying to break into car with screwdriver. Car thief, car theft

Police are asking the public for help as they investigate a vehicle theft from a home in South Windsor.

On May 25, officers were called to a residence in the 3400 block of Huntington Avenue near Beals Street East for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers learned that the owner had returned from a weekend trip to find his 2024 Ineos Grenadier stolen.

As a result of the investigation, police learned that a suspect was seen walking northbound on Huntington Avenue from Medina Street East shortly before 10 p.m. on May 22.

Police say the suspect entered the vehicle and departed southbound on Huntington.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6′ tall, with brown hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt.

AM800-News-Windsor Police-Map-Stolen Vehicle-May 25-2026.jpg A map Windsor Police released as part of a stolen vehicle investigation in South Windsor. (Windsor Police Service)

Investigators have released a map and are asking residents and drivers in the area shown on the map to review any surveillance, doorbell, or dash-camera footage recorded between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on May 22 for evidence related to this investigation.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact the Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4810. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.