LOOK: Owners of Windsor’s Cedar Valley Chip company to compete on the Amazing Race Canada

26-year-old Ameen and 62-year-old Surria Fadel of Windsor have been announced as one of ten teams that will compete in the upcoming 12th season of the Amazing Race Canada.

A mother-and-son duo from Windsor who launched a well-known pita chip company are ready to race across the country.

26-year-old Ameen and 62-year-old Surria Fadel have been announced as one of ten teams that will compete in the upcoming 12th season of the Amazing Race Canada.

Hosted by Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, the epic adventure will begin Tuesday, July 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and stream the next day on Crave.

The winning team of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 12 receives OneKeyCash™ from Expedia to plan a trip around the world, a quarter of a million dollars, and the coveted title of The Amazing Race Canada champions.

The Fadels founded Cedar Valley in 2017 following a high school project and a $3,000 grant that turned into a pita chip brand that is now carried in more than 5,000 stores across Canada and the U.S.

The family-owned business currently operates out of a 12,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art space at 3040 Deziel Dr. in Windsor.