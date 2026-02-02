Essex County OPP has released images of a person of interest they're trying to identify as part of a theft investigation at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore.

Police say they're trying to identify a person who entered a locker room at a facility on Renaud Line in the Municipality of Lakeshore on January 8, between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

He is a person of interest in a theft occurrence from the locker room.

If you can help identify the person in the attached photographs or have any other information, please contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.