LOOK: More than $1,000 in food stolen from Windsor sub shop during break-in

Video security camera footage of three people stealing food from the freezer at Buysker's Subs and Ice Cream in Windsor on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

The manager of a sub and ice cream shop in Windsor is asking the public for help after being robbed for the second time in the past month.

Busker’s Subs and Ice Cream has posted a video on their Facebook page showing three people using a crowbar to break into a fridge and freezer to steal food products.

Manger Dee Hunter says it happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, October 4 and they hope someone recognizes the people involved.

The take-out restaurant, located at 1805 Tecumseh Road West near Roxborough Boulevard, was also robbed around two-and-half weeks ago, according to Hunter.

She says just under $1,000 worth of ice cream products were taken, but it didn’t appear to be the same people involved in this latest case.

Hunter says they took food products this time.

“Easily over $1,000. Salami, our classic assorted sub-all those meats were stolen. Cheese, cheese is very expensive. Feta is extremely expensive too. Our roast beef, our corned beef, and our deli turkey. All that stuff,” she says.

Hunter says the freezer is located behind the store, and they are in the process of putting up a security fence around the back.

Windsor police are investigating.