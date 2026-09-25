LOOK: Dilkens accuses Francis of using ‘Trump-style tactics’ in campaign video

Two Windsor mayoral candidates are trading shots at each other as the election campaign heats up.

On Thursday, Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis posted a video featuring clips of comments made by incumbent mayor Drew Dilkens during a variety of interviews, including one on CNN, in which Dilkens responded to a question about the Canada-U.S. trade war and negotiations over the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The video posted by Francis featured Dilkens mentioning he likes American alcohol, with Francis noting that Dilkens owns a Tesla but is telling people to support local. Francis drives a Ford F-150.

Dilkens responded Friday with a video of his own calling the posting by Francis ‘a desperate smear video,’ noting that Francis did not show the entire comment from the CNN interview, which had him commenting on how he could do without American alcohol until a trade deal was reached that benefitted both sides. Dilkens’ video contained the entire comment he made.

Dilkens says Francis wants to criticize his 2019 Tesla, but it shows he doesn’t have a grasp on how the auto industry works in North America or in our city.

“He’s forgetting about the companies in Windsor that built the tools and dies that were sent to stamping plants that helped to build parts that went into the Tesla that was made in North America,” he says.

Francis says they’re not attacking him because he drives a Tesla; what they’re saying is that people are tired of politicians saying one thing but not following suit.

“If you’re going to be prepared to tell people to buy local, if you’re going to tell people that you should be supporting our local union workers and local plants, then your actions should match your words,” he says.

Dilkens says the video posted by Francis shows he’s willing to use Donald Trump U.S.-style tactics.

“If you watch the full picture that we put out, it will show exactly what I said, which is the opposite of what he was trying to convey in the video he put out,” he says.

Francis disagrees with Dilkens that he’s using Trump-style tactics.

“Every time I talk about Drew Dilkens, I mention his real name and his proper name. I don’t call him names or give him nicknames, and I show him the proper respect that he seems to forget about me at times,” he says.

During the campaign, Dilkens has been using the slogan “Freddie isn’t ready” when discussing the experience needed to be mayor of Windsor during the current economic times.

The 11 candidates running for Windsor mayor are Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Drew Dilkens (incumbent), Fred Francis, Dylon Graves, Tara Grayer, Nick Kolasky, Tristan Ty Morencie, Kat Pasquach, Patrick Sutherland, and Louis Vaupotic.

The municipal election is set to take place October 26.