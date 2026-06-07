‘Look Again! Outside’ art program expanding

Art Windsor-Essex is expanding an outdoor program.

‘Look Again! Outside’ is adding two framed reproduction art pieces to its program and renewing 25 sites in the city.

Art Windsor-Essex Executive Director Jennifer Matotek says the new displays will be located at Budimir Library and along the Ganatchio Trail.

She says it’s important to add to the program and renew the existing sites.

“This innovative way of getting artwork out to where the people are is really important,” she says. “We love being able to provide access to artwork from our collection in unexpanded locations and just put art where the people are.”

Matotek says the art pieces are located throughout the city, including on Ottawa Street, the downtown core, Ford City, Walkerville, Pillette Village, and Wyandotte Town Centre.

“They’re really all over the city, and yes, the two new movements that we’re looking at is for Ward 10 with the library and Ward 7 with Ganatchio Trail,” says Matotek.

AM800-News-Art-Windsor-Essex-Outside-Program-2-2026 Norval Morrisseau & Evan Penny (Art Windsor-Essex)

She says the project was first launched in 2021.

Matotek says it’s been a positive program.

“We want art to be where people are and that we care about art and everyone deserves to have a beautiful thing outside that they get to encounter and enjoy,” says Matotek.

Look Again! Outside features life-sized reproductions of artworks in Windsor, Amherstburg and St. Clair College.

On Wednesday, the city’s Community Services Standing Committee approved waiving fees associated with the renewals for the 25 sites.

The cost to waive the fees is close to $7,500 and is for one year.