Kayakers and canoeists have a new place to gain easy access to the Belle River and Lake St. Clair in Lakeshore.

An accessible kayak and canoe launch was officially unveiled Thursday at Lakeview Park-West Beach in Belle River.

The installation of the launch was approved by the council in 2024 and completed earlier this summer.

The new launch is a floating dock with two platforms designed to support users of all abilities in safely getting canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards into the water by offering designated slots and handrails to push off from the dock.

John Enright with the Windsor-Essex County Canoe Club has been advocating for the launch for ten years and says he's 'very excited' it's finally here and thinks it will change how the river and lake get used.

"It really is going to give people who maybe just need that little bit of a confidence boost to launch from the perfect spot," he says. "The nice thing is, you get a day like today; it's perfectly located. This wouldn't be the ideal day to be out on the lake, but you have the immediate option of the river."

Enright says this will make it easier for people of all abilities to get into the water.

Well, can't you just launch off the beach? The problem is the beach-God bless Belle River-but it changes weekly. Sometimes you have to go out 200-300 meters to get enough water under your boat to be able to paddle," he says. "If you're a beginner and you're trying to straddle your boat and control your gear, it can be frustrating. This just makes it simple."

Enright says after 10 years working on this, he'd love to see other communities add similar launches.

"I guess the idea was that there would be other communities that would see what we did and copy it. Then it's a question of can you paddle between them. We do have paddlers who, in theory, could launch here and arrive in Windsor," he says.

The total cost of the project was $100,000, which included the floating platform, launches, ramp, signage, and breakwall improvements.

The new launch system is part of the EZ Dock brand. It includes the floating dock, EZ Launch One Way, and EZ Launch Residential, as well as a transfer slide with a bench and grab rail.

Paddlers are reminded to follow marine safety guidelines and carry the required safety equipment while on the water.